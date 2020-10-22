Banrock Station commits to planting 100,000 native trees and shrubs every year with Landcare Australia

Banrock Station, the Australian eco-friendly wine brand from Accolade Wines, has partnered with Landcare Australia to plant 100,000 native trees and shrubs each year, starting from January 2021.

Supporting biodiversity and animal habitats, clean air and water, while responding to the impacts of a changing climate and deforestation, the new initiative will see thousands of trees and shrubs planted in Australia every year from 2021.

A core pillar of the Banrock Station brand is its commitment to the environment, demonstrated through the Banrock Station Environmental Trust, whereby a portion of profits are reinvested to support conservation projects around the world.

Since the brand launched in 1995, Banrock Station has contributed over AUD $6m to more than 130 environmental projects in 13 countries, including restoring 1,000 hectares of internationally important wetlands at Banrock Station’s home in the Riverland, South Australia, in partnership with Landcare Australia.

Banrock Station and Landcare Australia also recently partnered to plant 80,500 trees on Banrock Station as part of the Australian Government’s 20Million Trees Program.

Nicola Paroissien, head of global marketing core brands at Accolade Wines, said: “Sustainability is high on the agenda and we know that 4/5 global consumers feel strongly that companies should help improve the environment. With every bottle of Banrock Station enjoyed with friends and family, we reinvest a part of the profits to projects that support the environment. So, with every glass, consumers can take comfort that they are supporting a brand that supports the planet.

Our ongoing commitment to the environment stems from our dedication to restoring and protecting our wetlands and woodlands on Banrock Station, which led to their listing as a ‘Ramsar Wetland of International Importance’ in 2002. We’re proud to announce this new partnership with Landcare Australia so that we can continue to support the local environment for years to come and make a genuine contribution to global conservation.”

Dr Shane Norrish, CEO at Landcare Australia, said: “We have worked closely with Banrock Station for many years on projects in Australia, and this new partnership will help us to continue restoring our valuable natural assets and native habitat through planting hundreds of thousands of trees and shrubs for native animals and local communities. Investing in healthy landscapes is important for our environment as trees and shrubs cycle the oxygen we breathe, filter the water we drink, provide habitat for iconic and endangered wildlife, and sequester carbon, all while supporting the wellbeing of local communities too.”

The Landcare Australia partnership will be at the centre of Banrock Station’s ‘Every Drop Matters’ campaign which will be featured on-pack and supporting in-store POS as well as online.

Last month, Accolade Wines Europe announced its core branded portfolio – including Hardys, Mudhouse, Jam Shed, Banrock Station, Echo Falls and Kumala – has been certified carbon neutral by The Carbon Trust. Accolade’s ambition is to complete 100% portfolio neutrality by the end of 2020.